Sky Studios Director Of Drama Cameron Roach Departs

Cameron Roach, Director of Drama at Sky Studios, is leaving his position at the UK producer.

In an internal note to staff, CEO Gary Davey said the exec was departing to “spend more time with his family”.

Roach has been at Sky since 2013, working on shows including Britannia, Bulletproof and Riviera. Since Autumn 2018 he has led Sky Drama in the UK, delivering series including Chernobyl and Gangs of London. He will remain in situ until spring next year.

“Jane Millichip [Sky Studios Chief Content Officer] will work with Cameron and the team to decide how we best organise ourselves for continued success in Drama,” Davey wrote.

“As well as raising the scale, ambition and critical acclaim of Sky Drama, Cameron has been instrumental in Sky’s drive to produce more diverse programming, both in front of and behind the camera,” he continued.