Sky Series ‘Romulus’ to Debut At Rome Fest; German Films Office Opens In NY — Global Briefs

The first two episodes of Sky’s Euro series Romulus, about the events that led to the foundation of Rome, will launch at the Rome Film Festival next month. Produced by Sky, Cattleya and Groenlandia, the show comes from director Matteo Rovere, marking his TV debut, and will star Andrea Arcangeli, Marianna Fontana and Francesco Di Napoli. The ten episodes were filmed in archaic Latin by Rovere alongside Michele Alhaique ed Enrico Maria Artale. Set eight centuries before Christ, the series charts an archaic and brutal world where the tribes of the Lega Latina have lived for years under the leadership of the king of Alba, but drought and famine are threatening peace and the life of the cities. ITV Studios is handling international sales. The show will debut in Italy on Sky.

A joint New York-based office for German Films and the Goethe-Institut will open from October 1 with €50,000 in support from the German government. Sara Stevenson, who has been responsible for the Goethe-Institut New York film and its arts programming since 2011, will head the combined office. Among the aims will be to present and promote German films in the U.S. market and build local film and TV ties. Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films stated: “The opening of the German Film Office marks a new stage in our long-term, worldwide partnership with the Goethe-Institut and we hope it is a strategic milestone for many other joint projects. We are very happy to work with the Goethe-Institut to create even more of an impact with German movies and series in the United States.” Among inaugural events will be a sneak peak of series Deutschland 89 and German movie night drive-ins co-presented with Rooftop Films at the Brooklyn Army Terminal.