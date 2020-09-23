Sky Pauses ‘Brassic’ Shoot After Crew Member Displays Coronavirus Symptoms

Sky has halted filming on Season 3 of its hit comedy drama Brassic after a crew member displayed coronavirus symptoms.

Production on the Calamity Films drama has been paused and cast and crew have gone into self-isolation following the incident, which comes as a second wave of coronavirus is beginning to gather strength in the UK.

Brassic stars including co-creator Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan are among those who have been impacted by the break in filming, which is expected to last for 14 days in line with government advice.

A Sky spokesman said: “Throughout this time, the safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority. Brassic production has paused with cast and crew now self-isolating. We will return to production as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Co-written by Danny Brocklehurst, Brassic became Sky One’s biggest comedy launch in seven years with 1.7M viewers when it premiered last year. It follows the misadventures of a working-class group of friends who find creative and often illegal ways to win at life in the northern British county of Lancashire.

Brassic is one of the first examples of a British TV drama having to be paused in the pandemic era and it is unlikely to be the last. Over in film, production on Warner Bros’ The Batman was halted earlier this month after Robert Pattinson tested positive for Covid-19.