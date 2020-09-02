‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ Season 2: Premiere Date Set For BET Dramedy – Watch The Promo

Tyler Perry’s Sistas has a Season 2 premiere date on BET. The first series filmed in the “quarantine bubble’ introduced by Tyler Perry at his Atlanta studios this summer will return with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 14. Watch the first promo above.

Written, directed and produced by Perry, the hourlong dramatic comedy follows a group of single black women as they navigate their complicated love life, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. They must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.

KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown lead the ensemble cast along with DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Hayslett. Michelle Sneed will serves as executive producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

Last year’s freshman run of Sistas was the No. 1 new scripted cable series in a pair of key demos: Black people 18-49 and 25-54.

Back in April, Perry was one of the first Hollywood producers to come up with a comprehensive plan to safely restart TV production in the coronavirus era. Filming at his Tyler Perry Studios egan a few months later with strict protocols that involved testing and sequestering his shows’ cast and crew on the sprawling, 330-acre lot. in the Georgia capital

Season 2 of Sistas began production on July 15 and wrapped less than two weeks later, a day ahead of schedule. The sophomore of his other BET series, The Oval, began filming August 4 and wrapped on August 14 — this time two days ahead of schedule. That White House-set drama starring Ed Quinn and Kron Moore as the U.S. president and first lady is awaiting a premiere date.