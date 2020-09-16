Nancy Cartwright Launches CRE84U Entertainment, Sets Projects With ‘That ’70s Show’ Co-Creator Mark Brazill & Former Televisa Prez Jose Baston

EXCLUSIVE: The Simpsons’ Nancy Cartwright is launching TV and film production co-venture CRE84U Entertainment with producing partner Monica Gil-Rodriguez, and Jaime and Carolina Aymerich.

Emmy winner Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson and other characters in The Simpsons for more than 30 years as well as characters in hit kids shows such as Rugrats and Kim Possible, is teaming with her Spotted Cow Entertainment partner Gil-Rodriguez on the new development and production firm which will look to acquire established IP from around the world and produce them for the American market alongside U.S. content creators.

The LA-based outfit has amassed twelve projects at launch, including U.S. rights to an Untitled Mark Brazill Project which has the co-creator of That 70s Show at the helm, and a live action musical series on which they have partnered with José “Pepe” Bastón, former President and current board member of Latin America media giant Televisa.

The development slate also includes multiple animation projects, including an update of popular Spanish-language animated show Burbujas (Bubbles).

Gil-Rodriguez will oversee all of CRE84U projects, from development and sales, to distributing and marketing. Her credits include Maria Bello feature drama In Search of Fellini and the recently announced Lucy Hale thriller Borrego, which she and Cartwright have joined as producers.

Mexican actor and producer Jaime Aymerich (Betty En NY), an executive producer on upcoming Netflix show Julie And The Phantoms, will serve as President, while former manager Carolina Aymerich will serve as VP of Development.

“Our diverse and combined experience, as well as our Latinx heritage uniquely position us to identify and foster rich and fresh stories from Latin America and European territories to recreate them for the American market,” said Gil-Rodriguez.

Spotted Cow Entertainment will continue as a separate entity.