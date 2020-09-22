Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Amazon Show ‘Truth Seekers’ To Get World Premiere At Canneseries

Canneseries is forging ahead in France next month despite the cancelation of Mipcom — and the event’s third edition will feature Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Amazon show Truth Seekers show among its lineup.

The supernatural comedy will receive its world premiere at the screenings, forming part of a competition list that also includes Israeli neo-noir series Losing Alice, which was recently picked up by Apple.

Man In Room 301, the Finnish drama from Warner Bros producer Wall To Wall, and ARTE’s Moloch are also competing at Canneseries, while out of competition screenings include Quibi’s Laurence Fishburne-starrer #FreeRayshawn.

The festival will take place in Cannes from October 9-14 with screenings being shown at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. The Miramar will also host “rendez-vous” events, such as conversations with Jared Harris.

Canneseries was originally scheduled to take place in March but was postponed at the same time Mip TV was derailed by coronavirus. The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd will preside over the Canneseries jury as originally planned earlier this year.

Transparent star Judith Light will receive the Variety Icon Award and Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones will be named a Rising Star. The full Canneseries program is here.