Silvio Berlusconi Hospitalized After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Former Italian PM and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to hospital two days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Representatives of his political party Forza said, “A small precautionary hospitalization was needed to monitor the progress of COVID-19 but he is fine”.

His partner, the the Forza Italia MP Marta Fascina, and two of his children also tested positive.

A controversial figure in Italy, the 83-year-old Berlusconi is the controlling shareholder of Mediaset, which runs TV channels, radio and a film studio, and was previously the owner of soccer club A.C. Milan. He served as Italian Prime Minister for nine years, and was convicted of tax fraud in 2013.

Paolo Sorrentino released a film about Berlusconi, Loro, in 2018.

