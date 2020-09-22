Shudder Hits 1M Subscribers As Key Part Of AMC Networks’ Targeted Streaming Approach

Shudder, the streaming service focused on horror, thrillers and the supernatural, said Tuesday it has passed the 1 million subscriber mark.

AMC Networks launched Shudder in 2015. The company has pursued a niche streaming strategy, a contrast with larger media rivals launching mass-audience services like HBO Max, Peacock and Disney+. AMC executives have projected the company will end 2020 with close to 4 million total subscribers across Shudder and streaming siblings Acorn, UMC and Sundance Now.

Another of AMC Networks’ offerings, housed in a different part of the company, is AMC+. That subscription service, formerly called AMC Premiere, brings premieres of shows ahead of their linear TV airings, ad-free viewing and other bonuses to viewers on Comcast and Dish pay-TV systems.

Original programming is always the coin of the streaming realm, Shudder’s premiere of Creepshow last September prompted a surge in customer acquisition and engagement, the company said. A second season is in production. Original series Cursed Films debuted this year, along with a stable of original films including The Room, Z, The Beach House and Host.

Shudder’s hosted movie show, The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, has garnered significant social media buzz.

“The addition of original series and movies turbocharged our growth and turned Shudder into a must-have service for anyone interested in great horror, thriller or supernatural entertainment,” said Miguel Penella, AMC Networks SVOD President. “Our relentless focus on quality programming, innovative content and finding the best up-and-coming creators has enabled Shudder to break out in the crowded world of subscription services.”

Shudder is also expanding internationally. It launched in Australia and New Zealand in August, an expansion of its presence in the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK and Ireland.