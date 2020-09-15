Showtime Buys UK/Australian Dark Comedy ‘The End’ Starring Harriet Walter & Frances O’Connor 

The End, the British/Australian dark comedy drama starring The Crown and Succession star Harriet Walter and Mansfield Park’s Frances O’Connor, is heading to Showtime.

The ViacomCBS-owned network has acquired the 10-episode first season of the drama, which is produced by Top of the Lake producer See-Saw Films and was a co-production between Sky and Australia’s Foxtel. Endeavor Content handled the U.S. deal.

O’Connor plays Dr Kate Brennan, an Australian-based specialist in palliative care. Euthanasia is a hot-button topic in Kate’s field of work and she is passionate in her opposition. On the other side of the world, Kate’s mother Edie Henley, played by Walter, feels just as strongly about her right to die. Kate has little choice but to ship Edie out from England and deposit her in a nearby retirement village in the Gold Coast – Edie’s worst nightmare. While Kate struggles with her own problems, her children are trying to work out who they are, and who they want to be. What follows is a story about parents and children, ethics and emotion, and mostly how it’s never too late to start again.

The show also stars Noni Hazlehurst, Roy Billing, Robyn Nevin, Luke Arnold, Morgan Davies and Ingrid Torelli.

The ten-part series, which was filmed in Queensland, was created and written by Samantha Strauss (Dance Academy) and directed by Jessica M Thompson (The Light of the Moon) and Jonathan Brough (Rosehaven). Executive Producers for the series are Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Rachel Gardner, Samantha Strauss, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman. Louise Smith and Carol Hughes are Producers, with Patrick Walters as Associate Producer. Executive Producers for Sky are Liz Lewin and Anne Mensah. Executive Producers for Foxtel are Penny Win and Carly Heaton.

The series will air on Showtime in 2021.

It is the latest international series picked up by the premium cable network. Last year, the broadcaster bought Back To Life, a dark comedy from Fleabag producers Harry and Jack Williams and Daisy Haggard (Episodes) and earlier this year it picked up UKTV drama We Hunt Together.

Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks, said, “The End is a funny, messy look at a family across the various stages of life — teenage to middle age to old age — and the unique challenges each stage brings. At times whimsical, sad and incredibly life-affirming, the series demonstrates people’s ability to change – and how even those who never believe they can be happy again can find their way back. With such strong writing and acting, we are thrilled to be able to give The End a beginning with Showtime viewers.”