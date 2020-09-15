Shout! Studios Buys Social Thriller ‘Caged’ – Toronto

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios has picked up North American rights to Caged (previously titled The S.H.U.), a social thriller starring Edi Gathegi of the Twilight Saga and X-Men: First Class fame.

Premiere Entertainment Group is handling the projects rights during the virtual Toronto market.

Melora Hardin, Angela Sarafyan, Tony Amendola, and James Jagger also star in the pic, which is an elevated genre film following an affluent African American psychiatrist (Gathegi) into federal prison after he is found guilty of murdering his wife (Sarafyan). He is then sent to solitary confinement – a victim of systemic racism.

Aaron Fjellman makes his feature directing debut on the project, from a script he co-wrote with James ‘Doc’ Mason. Pete Kirtley produced for Panic House Films alongside, Matthew C. Temple, Jessa Zarubica, and Fjellman. Edi Gathegi and Ryan Sage served as executive producers. Kirtley and Fjellman co-founded Panic House Films.

“After a global pandemic sentenced the world to solitary confinement, a series of infuriating tragedies have inspired a moment in time where it seems change is finally within our grasp,” says Aaron Fjellman of Panic House Films. “Shout! Studios share our creative vision and have the expertise to present our film to a North American audience, making them the perfect partner.”