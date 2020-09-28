Sherri Shepherd To Recur on ABC’s Kari Lizer Comedy Series ‘Call Your Mother’

EXCLUSIVE: Sherri Shepherd (Mr. Iglesias) is set to recur opposite Kyra Sedgwick in ABC’s Kari Lizer comedy series Call Your Mother.

Written and executive produced by The New Adventures of Old Christine creator Lizer, Call Your Mother centers on an empty-nester mom, Jean Raines (Sedgwick), who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Shepherd will play Sharon, Jean’s salty and salt-of-the-earth best friend from Iowa. Left behind when Jean makes the move to be with her kids in Los Angeles, Sharon faithfully keeps their connection strong and doesn’t let Jean forget where she came from.

The cast also includes Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines, Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines, Patrick Brammall as Danny, Emma Caymares as Celia and Austin Crute as Lane.

Call Your Mother is produced by Sony Pictures Television & ABC Signature alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

Former longtime The View co-host Shepherd most recently co-starred in comedy series Mr. Iglesias, which aired for two seasons on Netflix. She also co-hosts Fox syndicated series Dish Nation.

Call Your Mother will air later this season on ABC.