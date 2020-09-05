‘Shenmue’ Anime Series Based On SEGA Game Franchise Greenlit By Crunchyroll & Adult Swim

WarnerMedia’s Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are teaming on Shenmue, a 13-episode original anime series based on the SEGA game franchise. The co-production will stream worldwide outside of Japan and mainland China on Crunchyroll and air on Adult Swim’s Toonami in the domestic U.S.

Shenmue follows the journey of Ryo Hazuki. After he witnesses his father’s murder at the family dojo, Ryo dedicates his life to finding the man responsible – a mission that takes him from the streets of Yokosuka, Japan to the sprawling metropolis of Hong Kong, and beyond. Soon he’ll learn that larger, mystical forces are at play as he trains to become the ultimate martial artist in his quest for revenge.

Crunchyroll/Adult Swim

Shenmue is co-produced by Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Productions. Sakurai Chikara (season two of One Punch Man, Naruto) directs with animation production by Telecom Animation Film, and production management provided by Sola Entertainment. Video game creator Yu Suzuki is also onboard as an Executive Producer.

“The first Shenmue video game was released more than twenty years ago and we’re so excited to be working again with Adult Swim to bring this franchise to life through anime,” said Sarah Victor, head of development, Crunchyroll. “We’re eager to show our fans more of this action-packed adventure series as we move through production.”

“The world of Shenmue is fascinating and unique, and we are so excited to partner with Yu Suzuki to bring his epic creation to anime- and make a kick-ass martial arts epic!” said Jason DeMarco, svp/creative director on-air for Adult Swim.

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Productions also have teamed on the recently announced Fena: Pirate Princess, an original anime series set to premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami and Crunchyroll in 2021, and Blade Runner – Black Lotus, an animated series inspired by the Oscar-winning movie Blade Runner 2049, for Adult Swim’s Toonami.