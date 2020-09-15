Cast & Crew Promotes Shelly Mellott To President Of Final Draft

Shelly Mellott will lead Final Draft as the screenwriting software’s new president. Parent company Cast & Crew announced the promotion on Tuesday writing that Mellott’s ascent means that the Final Draft vet will be responsible of overseeing day-to-day operations and providing strategic leadership.

“Shelly has been with Final Draft for 14 years and in that time has brought innovation and dedication to the various roles she’s held,” said John Berkley, President of Cast & Crew. “She understands the voice of the Final Draft customer and her team, and I am confident that Shelly has the vision to lead us into the next phase of growth as we continue to provide best-in-class solutions to the entertainment industry.”

Related Story Final Draft Teams With Geena Davis Institute To Add Inclusivity Analysis In New Software Update

Mellott has been with Final Draft for 14 years. In 2006 she joined the Burbank company publishing Script magazine until F&W bought the publication in 2011. After the Script sale, Mellott become the Vice President of Events & Services.

As an exec she managed the company’s Big Break Screenwriting Contest, industry conferences, industry access events and other screenwriter-centric services. From there she moved up as VP of Sales and Marketing, supervising both divisions and updating its market strategy to focus more on customer engagement.

“Final Draft has been the industry standard for decades,” said Mellott. “And while that deep history makes our brand synonymous with screenwriting, our focus is on innovation. The basic process of writing a screenplay remains unchanged, but the prewriting and post-production tools continue to evolve with the ever-changing filmmaking industry. We will be at the forefront of that evolution, delivering new ways to conceptualize storytelling while adopting modern production practices.”

Mellott’s promotion comes as Final Draft celebrates its 30th year. To kick off the company’s milestone, Mellott says she will lead with a strong focus on free customer resources.