‘She Is The Ocean’ Documentary Gets Blue Fox Deal, Trailer Ahead Of Toronto; ‘Fly Like A Girl’ Lands At Gravitas Ventures – Film Briefs

Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired She Is the Ocean, the new documentary from Inna Blokhina (On the Wave) that follows nine women from across the globe who share a deep and profound love of the ocean. Blue Fox will release the pic traditional and virtual cinemas on October 16.

Among those featured in the doc: teen surfing prodigy Cinta Hansel; pro surfers Coco Ho, Keala Kennelly, Andrea Moller and Jeannie Chesser; German high diver and seven-time European cliff diving champ Anna Bader; free-diver and ballet dancer Rose Molina; shark conservationist and free diver Ocean Ramsey; and the first female chief scientist of the U.S., Sylvia Earle. Ranging in age from 12 to 83, their stories combine to create a portrait of one woman’s ocean life through all her ages. (Check out the trailer below.)

“We are proud to work with Inna bringing these amazing and touching stories to audiences around the world,” said Blue Fox’s James Huntsman.

The company is repping worldwide rights to the film and is showing it to buyers at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival market.

Here’s the trailer:

***

Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to Fly Like a Girl, a feature documentary directed by Katie McEntire Wiatt about girls and women pursuing their passion for aviation. The pic, which includes conversations with Army helicopter pilot-turned-U.S. senator Tammy Duckworth and retired NASA astronaut Nicole Scott, will be released in theaters and on demand October 9.

The film features first-hand stories from girls and women who dared to aim higher in a male-dominated vocation, with interviews also including with aspiring astronaut and American advocate for STEAM education Abigail Harrison, U.S. national aerobatic champion Patty Wagstaff, and Taylor Richardson.

“If you ask someone to name as many female aviators as they can think of, most would only be able to say Amelia Earhart. There are so many women beyond Amelia both modern and historical that have played an important role in the aviation and STEM world,” Wiatt said. “Fly Like a Girl brings some of these women’s stories to light. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Gravitas Ventures who believe so strongly in these stories.”

Gravitas Ventures senior acquisition manager Nick Royak negotiated the deal with producers Binta Niambi Brown, Andy McEntire and Matthew Wiatt.