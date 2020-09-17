‘She-Hulk’: Tatiana Maslany Lands Title Role In New Marvel Series

Tatiana Maslany arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

EXCLUSIVE: After tapping Kat Coiro as director, Marvel Studios looks to have found its star to take over the title role in its She-Hulk series. Sources tell Deadline that Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany is the choice to play the title character in Marvel’s She-Hulk series for Disney+. Deadline broke on Tuesday that Coiro would direct several episodes, including the pilot, for the series and now the show has its actress for the highly coveted role.

Marvel didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao has already been tapped to lead the writers room.

The last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee, She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk. An emergency blood transfusion from her cousin gives Walters her powers, but unlike Banner/Hulk, She-Hulk was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she Hulked out.

The project is just one of a handful of anticipated series Marvel Studios is working on for Disney+, with The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki all in production and set to bow in the next year.

Maslany also becomes the latest female talent to lead a Marvel project following in the footsteps of Brie Larson in Captain Marvel and Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Black Widow movie. Marvel head Kevin Feige has made it his mission to diversify the MCU and this latest addition to the universe does just that.

Best known for her Emmy-winning role in Orphan Black, Maslany is coming off her highly-lauded role in HBO’s Perry Mason opposite Matthew Rhys. On the film side she has been seen in the Lionsgate pic Stronger and Destroyer. She appeared on Broadway opposite Bryan Cranston and Tony Goldwyn in 2018’s Network.

She is repped by ICM Partners.