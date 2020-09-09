‘Sex Education’: Netflix Teen Comedy-Drama Resumes Production On Season 3

Cameras are rolling again on the third season of Netflix’s British teen comedy-drama Sex Education following the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Netflix announced production had resumed in a video post Wednesday on Twitter. It features cast members Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Chris Jenks, Connor Swindells, JoJo Macari, Tanya Reynolds and Allistair Petrie packing their bags and readjusting to life on the set and life after quarantine. You can watch it below.

🍆 NEWS 🍆: Sex Education S3 is officially in production pic.twitter.com/dj1pqdHqau — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2020

Season 3 was originally due to begin filming in May, but the plans were put on ice as Wales remained in lockdown. Sex Education producer Eleven and its new parent company Sony Pictures Television had set a hopeful target of August to resume production because the UK show is reliant on filming during the longer days of British summer.

Wayne Garvie, Sony’s president of international production said in July that he was optimistic about production getting back underway, but warned that there will be hiccups across the industry as producers wrangle with the fast-moving COVID-19 crisis. “It will be different. The next couple of years will be tricky, there’s going to be a few false starts — productions starting up and then stopping again — it’s going to be a bit messy. But then it will come back,” he told Deadline.



Sex Education is written and created by Laurie Nunn and is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor are executive producers. It is produced by Eleven Film.