‘Sex Education’: Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke & Dua Saleh Join Season 3 Of Netflix Teen Comedy-Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise), Jemima Kirke (Girls) and recording artist-songwriter Dua Saleh will be heading to the classroom for Season 3 of Netflix’s British teen comedy-drama series Sex Education.

Isaacs will play Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s (Alistair Petrie), more successful and not very modest older brother, who Mr. Groff has been staying with in the wake of his separation from Mrs. Groff.

Kirke will play former Moordale student and new headmistress Hope, who plans to turn Moordale back into the pillar of excellence it’s always been.

Saleh, in their acting debut, will portray Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale, who instantly clashes with Hope’s new vision for the school.

Kirke and Isaacs are guest stars, and Saleh is recurring.

Production began earlier this month on Season 3 in Wales for premiere in 2021.

Created and written by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven, Sex Education is about Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean, played by Gillian Anderson.

In season 2, Otis (Butterfield) was forced to master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola, played by Patricia Allison, while also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve, played by Emma Mackey.

Cast also includes Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson and Chinenye Ezeudu.

Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Ben Taylor and Jamie Campbell are also Executive Producers on the series.

Isaacs can most recently be seen in Netflix’s The OA and plays Captain Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery for CBS All Access. He’s repped by Gersh, Silver Lining Entertainment and Independent Talent Group in the UK.

Kirke is best known for her role as Jessa opposite Lena Dunham on HBO’s Girls, and next will star in Amazon Studios’ drama Sylvie’s Love, alongside Tessa Thompson. Kirke is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Saleh is a Minneapolis-based Sudanese-American artist whose debut EP Nūr in 2019 prompted heavy industry buzz. It was followed by Rosetta in 2020. Sex Education marks Saleh’s acting debut. Saleh is repped by Scott Melrose and De’Mont Callender at Paradigm, Against Giants, and Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP.