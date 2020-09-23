Click to Skip Ad
Seth Meyers Goes Primetime With ‘A Closer Look’ Election Special On NBC

Seth Meyers
Lloyd Bishop/NBC

NBC is taking Seth Meyers into primetime for an election special of his A Closer Look segment.

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host will front Closer Look Thursday on October 8 at 8:30pm. It will be filmed live from Studio 8G at 30 Rock.

Closer Look Thursday will dissect the events of the day, up-to-the-minute breaking news and other important facts as citizens begin to cast their vote.

The show is produced by Universal Television and Broadway Video, executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

Meyers is the latest NBC late-night host to move into primetime after the network handed A Little Late host Lilly Singh her own two part special Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh.

