Seth Meyers Drags Trump’s COVID-19 Downplay, Says President Is A “Deeply Disturbed Individual With No Regard For Human Life”

President Donald Trump said during an Ohio rally Monday night that the COVID-19 virus “affects virtually nobody.” But with more than 200,000 Americans dead due to the coronavirus, Seth Meyers questions the president’s lack of concern.

“I’m sure those people died just to make you look bad. I heard they were deep state Antifa terrorists paid for by George Soros to stop breathing. They’re probably not even dead they’re probably hanging out on Antifa Island talking about how much they love socialism and fake news,” the Late Night host said on Wednesday during his “A Closer Look” segment.

Meyers continued to take shots at Trump, his rally and the president’s COVID-19 response during the segment. He noted that with the United States having passed the grim milestone on Monday, COVID-19 is now the third highest cause of death in the nation.

He went on to criticize Trump’s rally comment saying that the idea that COVID-19 infects “virtually nobody” may be one that exists solely in the president’s inner circle.

“You’re safe because you and everyone around you get tested every day and you get the results back instantly. Meanwhile, regular people had to wait in their cars for hours like they were lined up at a toll booth trying to leave New Jersey during the third quarter of a Jets game or Giants game,” the host said.

Meyers also brought up Trump’s conversation with Bob Woodward in which he reveals that he downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States to avoid panic among members of the public. Knowing that Trump knew about the deadly affects of the virus even before multiple states shutdown in March makes the President “all the more psychotic and criminally negligent,” Meyers said.

“The simple fact is people who spent any amount of time with him know Trump is a deeply disturbed individual with no regard for human life. He doesn’t care about anyone or anything unless it can enrich or empower him,” Meyers added.

Watch the complete “A Closer Look” segment above.