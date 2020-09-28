Seth MacFarlane Gives Fans Update On ‘The Orville’ Season 3: “We’re Working On It Very Hard”

More than a year after season two of sci-fi adventure series The Orville came to an end, leading man and executive producer Seth MacFarlane finally has an update for season three.

“All I can say is we are working on it. We’re working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we’re working on it,” MacFarlane revealed during an Instagram conversation with The Orville co-star Jessica Szohr.

Like most Hollywood productions, The Orville came to a halt in March as COVID-19 began spreading across the United States. The series was also in the middle of moving from its original network home Fox to Hulu for its upcoming season.

While MacFarlane remained pretty tight-lipped about season three production for The Orville, he chatted with his co-star about why he enjoys working on the show. His appreciation for the comedy stems from the varied characters involved in the sci-fi adventures, he said.

“It’s one of the things I love most about the show. I’m a big fan of ensemble pieces, particularly with television,” he said. “What I love about the show, about the characters, is that I could pick one of the characters and write a story about them that week.”

“It’s wide open and I think it allows for a lot of longevity,” he added.

The Orville is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fuzzy Door Productions. MacFarlane executive produces with Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark, Jon Cassar, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Howard Griffith. Alana Kleiman, Andi Bushell, Dan O’Shannon and Andre Bormanis are Co-EPs.

Watch the full conversation between MacFarlane and Szohr below.