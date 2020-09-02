Sesame Workshop & Audible To Launch Exclusive Original ‘Sesame Street’ Podcast

Elmo and the rest of the Sesame Street crew will soon take on the podcast world.

Podcast giant Audible and Sesame Street‘s non-profit Sesame Workshop announced Wednesday that they will team to launch a new audio program geared specifically for preschool listeners and their families. The Audible exclusive program, called The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends, will feature beloved Sesame Street characters behind the mic along with new buddy Foley, who will host the podcast.

“Sesame Workshop has been one of the most respected names in family entertainment for over 50 years, and we’re honored to bring this unique Sesame Street podcast to listeners,” said Audible’s Rachel Ghiazza. “Audible offers immersive audio entertainment for a wide array of listeners, and we’re thrilled to expand our children’s content with this exceptional release. The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends delivers what parents need most now: educational entertainment that little ones will love, guaranteed.”

The podcast, which is set to launch in October, will boast original music, interactive games, jokes and visits from Sesame Street staples including Elmo, Big Bird and Cookie Monster.

In the 15-minute episodes, Foley, joined by sidekick Mikee, will take on preschool-friendly topics and host various guess from the iconic neighborhood. The Sesame Street Podcast will also feature classic bits from the original show including “Elmo’s Joke of the Day” and the “Letter of the Day.”

“As families’ media habits evolve, Sesame Workshop is ready to meet them wherever they are with engaging content that sparks playful learning. Together with Audible, we’re creating a rich audio-only world that will come to life in kids’ imaginations,” said Sesame Workshop exec Scott Chambers. “We can’t wait for our friends at home to explore the sounds of Sesame Street in a whole new way. Welcome to the neighborhood, Foley!”

The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends premieres on Audible Oct. 15. New episodes will drop Tuesdays and Thursdays after the debut.