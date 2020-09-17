‘See’: Apple TV+’s Jason Momoa Drama To Resume Production In Toronto In October

EXCLUSIVE: Apple drama See is set to go back to its world-building ways in Toronto next month.

Deadline understands that the Jason Momoa-fronted series will resume shooting October 14 at Cinespace Film Studios in the Ontario capital.

It marks one of the shows, alongside Invasion and For All Mankind, from the nascent streamer to return to filming following the COVID-19 production shutdown. See was one of a number of Apple TV shows to shut down in March, a list that also included The Morning Show, Servant, Lisey’s Story and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

The second season of the show, which debuted November 1, is expected to film through March 2021.

The sophomore season will feature a number of new stars including Dave Bautista and Highlander’s Adrian Paul alongside Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Archie Madekwe and Nesta Cooper.

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the show takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see.

See is executive produced by Knight, Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. It is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.