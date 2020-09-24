Sean Combs’ Revolt TV Broadens Distribution In Comcast Xfinity Expansion

Revolt, the music-oriented cable network launched by rapper-turned-entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, is gaining distribution in new and existing markets through a new carriage deal with Comcast’s Xfinity TV.

Comcast, a key distribution launch partner of the network in 2013, said it will be added in high-definition to the Xfinity Digital Starter package in several cities, including Philadelphia, Orlando and Indianapolis. In markets where Revolt has been available in standard definition as part of the Xfinity Digital Premier package, the network will be moved to Digital Starter in HD, beginning September 29.

The official announcement said the agreement would make the network available to “millions” of additional customers of Comcast, the No. 1 U.S. cable provider. A company rep did not immediately confirm the exact number of new homes. Revolt has recently passed the 50-million mark and has added streaming outlets like Philo TV and Sling.

It has been a winding road for Revolt as it has gradually expanded since its launch. Over the summer, Roma Khanna stepped down as CEO of Revolt. Colin McIntosh, EVP and Head of Finance and Operations, and Detavio Samuels, COO and Head of Content, took over day-to-day leadership of the company, reporting to Combs Enterprises COO Tarik Brooks.

“Revolt exists to tell our stories and empower our community,” said Combs, chairman of Revolt Media & TV, in the carriage announcement. “As one of very few Black-owned media platforms, it is important that we can reach our audiences wherever they are. We are excited to continue to grow with Comcast and deliver our content to millions of additional homes.”

Dana Strong, President, Xfinity Consumer Services, noted Comcast’s involvement in the network since its debut in 2013 and said its relevance has only grown. “We are very pleased to bring its creative music- and social justice-focused content to even more Xfinity TV customers across the country,” she said.

As part of the new agreement, the companies will collaborate to create impactful cultural content. The first program, Black Voices on Mute, will feature original content highlighting the importance of voting and examining the history of voter suppression in the Black community. This short-form content will “amplify narratives around social justice, empowerment, and voter turnout leading up to the November 3rd national election,” the companies said.

“There is no better time than now to amplify Black stories and content, and we are excited to bring new programming from Revolt to our platform and recently launched content collection, Black Voices. Black Stories,” said Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services.