Neve Campbell Back As Sidney Prescott For Paramount-Spyglass ‘Scream’ Relaunch

Neve Campbell will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in Paramount-Spyglass’ relaunch of Scream.

She joins previously announced Scream gang David Arquette and Courteney Cox as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, and new cast members Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Production is planned to shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina for a Jan. 14, 2022 theatrical release.

Radio Silence said, “We’re pinching ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn’t be a ‘Scream’ movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro.”

Campbell said, “After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the ‘Scream’ franchise. I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

Up next, Campbell will star in the feature Clouds, based on the life of Zach Sobiech and book by Laura Sobiech Fly A Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom’s Small Prayer in a Big Way, which drops on Disney+ this Fall. Campbell is, of course, known for her turn as Julia Salinger in the hit Fox series Party of Five and starred in The Craft, Three to Tango, Skyscraper, Hot Air, Castle in the Ground and Robert Altman’s The Company. She also starred in Netflix’s political thriller series House of Cards.

The new Scream is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S) from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, are executive producing with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak serving as producers. The franchise through four films has made more than $600M worldwide.

Campbell is represented by CAA, Mosaic, attorney Jeff Bernstein and Viewpoint.