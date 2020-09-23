Scot Reynolds Moves To Armada Partners As Manager

David M. Rudy’s Armada Partners is expanding its ranks, adding Scot Reynolds, formerly an agent with Clear Talent Group, as a new manager. He is expected to begin officially at the company later this month.

“We have been looking for the right person to join Armada, not only on the talent representation side but also to be able to have a voice in the creative process as we continue to develop content,” said David M. Rudy, founder of Armada Partners. “Scot’s relationships and dedication to his clients were exactly what we wanted in a new team member and couldn’t be happier to have him make the transition to management.”

A graduate of Florida State University, Reynolds began his career at David Shapira & Associates in 2012 as an assistant before being promoted to junior agent and overseeing his own talent roster. In 2014, Reynolds moved to CTG where he has spent the last six years working in the theatrical department with such clients as Richard Brooks, Daytime Emmy winner Tamara Braun, Tony winner John Lloyd Young, Suzzanne Douglas, Eric Graise, Meera Kumbhani and Brandee Evans, among others. It is unclear what clients will follow him, but Reynolds will continue representing actors in TV and Film while expanding his reach into literary. Reynolds is also currently on the Associates Board of the Hollywood Radio & Television Society.

Armada Partners currently has a roster of talent in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, France and England, including Christopher James Baker (Stargirl, Ozark), Isabella Blake-Thomas (Secret Society Of Second Born Royals), Emma Caulfield Ford (Interrogation, Once Upon A Time, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Tom Beck (Alarm Für Cobra 11, winner of Masked Singer Germany), Meegan Warner (Turn: Washington’s Spies), Coy Jandreau (Comic Book Shopping with Coy Jandreau) and Jade Albany (68 Whiskey, The Right Stuff).

On the production side, Armada has produced an award-winning documentary, multiple commercials for the Doritos brand, and an unscripted series for Netflix due out later this year.