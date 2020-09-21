‘Schitt’s Creek’ Completes Emmy Sweep With Comedy Series Win For Final Season

At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Schitt’s Creek completed its extraordinary journey from cult-favorite comedy to awards titan. Claiming the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, with its sixth and final season, it’s the first basic cable series ever to win in the category.

“Holy cow. Oh my goodness. First of all, I just want to say thank you to my dad for giving me the reins to this show, even though I didn’t have any experience in a writers’ room which, saying that out loud right now, feels like a wild choice on your part. But I am very grateful for it,” said visibly emotional writer, director and star Daniel Levy, while accepting the Comedy Writing award earlier in the evening. “Getting to write this show has been the greatest, most cathartic experience of my life.

“Our show, at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we’ve ever needed before. And I just wanted to say, for any of you who have not registered to vote, please do so, and then go out and vote,” he added, while accepting the Comedy Series prize, “because that is the only way that we’re going to have some love and acceptance out there.”

Breaking the Emmys record for the most nominations given to a comedy in its final season, Schitt’s Creek‘s winning streak began earlier this week, with statuettes recognizing its casting and contemporary costumes. Tonight, the show swept in the comedy categories, with Emmys for Lead Actor (Eugene Levy), Lead Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy), Supporting Actor (Daniel Levy), writing (Daniel Levy) and directing (Daniel Levy, Andrew Cividino).

Interestingly, the show’s awards momentum has built quite gradually over time. Recognized solely by Canadian award shows in its first three seasons, Schitt’s Creek began to break out stateside in 2018, when it became the first Canadian series to be nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Comedy.

In 2019, the show finally broke into the Emmys pack in four categories, winning none. But this year, it came back strong with 15 nominations, with additional nods for its contemporary hairstyling, contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic), single-camera picture editing and sound mixing.

In its swan-song season, the sitcom beat out a set of Comedy Series nominees that included Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, The Good Place, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and What We Do in the Shadows.

Debuting in 2015, Schitt’s Creek centers on the incredibly rich Rose family, who are forced to move to the town they once bought as a joke, when funds dry up. Created by the father-son duo of Eugene and Daniel Levy, it came to a close in April.