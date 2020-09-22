‘Schitt’s Creek’, Basking In Emmy Glow, To Launch In Broadcast Syndication Next Week

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury said Tuesday that Schitt’s Creek, which pulled off an unprecedented sweep of the comedy categories at Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards, will launch in U.S. broadcast syndication beginning September 28. The date comes after the recently ended Pop TV comedy set an October 2 launch for Comedy Central, a ViacomCBS sibling.

The CBC-commissioned sitcom, which first premiered on Pop TV in January 2015 and wrapped its sixth and final season in April, is also is available on Netflix. The streamer is launching the fifth season on October 7.

The U.S. broadcast syndication rights deal was made in May 2018. In October 2019, it sold to Fox stations. It is now cleared in more than 95% of the country on stations groups including Sinclair, CBS and CW Plus. In Los Angeles, it will air on KCOP on Saturdays at 11 p.m., 11:30 p.m. and midnight, on Sundays at 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and on KDOC Monday-Friday at 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

Schitt’s Creek became the first series — comedy or drama — to sweep all categories in its field on the main Emmy telecast Sunday, led by Outstanding Comedy Series and wins for each of its nominated cast — a feat that had never before been accomplished. Its nine total Emmys this cycle broke the record for most wins for a comedy series in a single year.

“What begins as a fish-out-of-water story quickly develops into a nuanced love letter to family, delivered with warmth, humanity and perfect comedic timing,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a release today. “With a gifted cast and whip-smart writing, it’s easy to see why Schitt’s Creek appeals to Emmy voters, critics and viewers, and has built a loyal and passionate fan base. We are excited to bring the Emmy Award-winning series to broadcast television stations and introduce the iconic Rose family to a new audience.”

The half-hour scripted series followed the wealthy Rose family who suddenly find themselves dead broke, forced to move move to Schitt’s Creek, a small town Eugene Levy’s patriarch Johnny once bought as a joke. Living in a motel, they struggle to find jobs and relationships and, most importantly, figure out what it means to be a family. Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Sarah Levy, Karen Robinson, Dustin Milligan, John Hemphill, Rizwan Manji and Tim Rozon also star.

Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. in association with CBC and Pop TV. Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin are producers. ITV Studios Global Entertainment distributes it internationally.