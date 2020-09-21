‘Schitt’s Creek’ Heads To Comedy Central Following Emmy Wins

On the heels of its history-making Emmy wins Sunday, Schitt’s Creek is heading to Comedy Central. The Pop TV series will premiere October 2 on its sister ViacomCBS network.

Pop and Comedy Central have been part of ViacomCBS’ Entertainment and Youth group since the beginning of the year, and Comedy Central, along with sibling Logo, in April carried a simulcast of Pop’s Schitt’s Creek series finale, which drew 1.3 million viewers in Live+Same Day across the three networks to rank as the most-watched episode in the show’s history.

The single-camera comedy also streams on Netflix, which will release the show’s final season Oct. 7.

Schitt’s Creek on Sunday became the first series — comedy or drama — to sweep all categories in its field on the main Emmy telecast, a total of seven wins, led by Outstanding Comedy Series. With its overall haul of nine Emmy awards, including two wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, Schitt’s Creek also broke the record for most wins for a comedy series in a single year.

Related Story 'Schitt's Creek's Triumph & Pop's Emmy Breakthrough Come Amid Major Changes At the ViacomCBS Network

The comedy stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Sarah Levy, Karen Robinson, Dustin Milligan, John Hemphill and Rizwan Manji. The series follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. The critically acclaimed comedy series first premiered on Pop TV in January 2015 and recently wrapped its sixth and final season in April 2020.

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin. Schitt’s Creek is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.