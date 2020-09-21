‘Schitt’s Creek’ Hands Canada First Series Win As CBC Says Historic Emmy Sweep Winner Is An “Anchor For A New Era” Of Canadian Scripted Comedy

Schitt’s Creek has become a Canadian success story and while Pop TV, and to some extent, Netflix, will get the domestic plaudits – the network that gave the comedy its first chance was CBC.

The public broadcaster said that it was “proud” to have commissioned the Dan Levy and Eugene Levy-created comedy, which gave Canada its first ever series win and became the first comedy or drama to sweep all four acting categories.

The show was also the first series to sweep all categories during the main telecast while Dan Levy tied the record for most wins by an individual in a single season with four wins, joining Moira Demos in 2016 and Amy Sherman-Palladino in 2018.

The show won Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Catherine O’Hara, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Eugene Levy, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Daniel Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Annie Murphy and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Daniel Levy. Earlier this week, it also won Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series for Jon Comerford and Lisa Parasyn and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for Debra Hanson and Darci Cheyne.

CBC content chief Sally Catto congratulated the entire Schitt’s Creek on its “remarkable achievement”.

“Schitt’s Creek became an anchor for a new era of scripted comedy at CBC, and is truly one of the greatest comedies ever created. It is beloved around the globe and CBC is delighted to be a partner in bringing the best of Canada to the world,” said Catto, who is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual and Sports, CBC. “We are so honoured to have worked with this infinitely talented team and proud to have commissioned this groundbreaking comedy that celebrates family and inclusive values with brilliance and unparalleled humour.”

The show was originally commissioned straight-to-series by CBC in May 2013 with Pop TV coming onboard as the show’s U.S. broadcast partner and co-commissioner in 2014.

It is not, however, the CBC’s first Emmy nominations or wins. SCTV, which starred the likes of John Candy, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Rick Moranis, Catherine O’Hara and Martin Short, received 15 nominations from 1982 to 1983 and two consecutive wins for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, while The Kids In the Hall received three consecutive nominations for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program from 1993 to 1995 and historical drama The Tudors received 15 nominations and six wins from 2007 to 2010 in multiple craft categories.