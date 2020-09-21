‘Schitt’s Creek’ Team Talks Making Emmy History, Queer Representation And Possible Film Adaptation Of Comedy Series

UPDATED with backstage video: Right out of the gate Schitt’s Creek slayed the Emmy competition, sweeping all seven comedy categories. This marks the first show in the history of the Emmys to do so. The show’s creators and stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy were joined by their fellow stars Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Noah Reid, Karen Robinson as well as director Andrew Cividino to talk about making history and dominating Sunday night’s ceremony.

“It is absolutely incredible,” said Dan Levy at the virtual backstage of the Emmys. “I think my dad said it best tonight — it feels like a dream you don’t want to wake up from.”

He laughs with overwhelming joy adding, “It still feels very strange but what an absolutely unbelievable way to end the series… we are absolutely thrilled.”

The series won the top prize of Outstanding Comedy series as well as Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series for Eugene Levy and O’Hara as well as Supporting Actor and Actress for Dan Levy and Murphy. Levy also won an Emmy for writing as well as directing alongside Cividino for the “Happy Ending”, which was the series finale. Earlier this week the comedy also won Outstanding Casting and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes during the Creative Arts Emmys bringing its tally to nine.

The finale saw the marriage of David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Reid), which has been a storyline that has been building since the first season. The same-sex marriage was something very important to Dan Levy and the Schitt’s Creek team as it bolstered inclusive storytelling and representation for the LGBTQ community.

“I think getting to write that storyline was incredibly cathartic for me for many reasons,” said Dan Levy. “One, I dont get to see those kinds of relationships depicted on TV so I felt that it was an incredible responsibility to be given the opportunity and to try to tell it as authentic as I possibly could.”

He continued, “We made a decision to not include the conversation of homophobia or bigotry on our show. By projecting a sweeter, gentler world, I feel that it was a political statement. It seemed to have an incredible effect on people.”

He went on to say that he has received numerous feedback from the viewers who have been changed in one way or another by the show. “That is the gift to be perfectly honest,” he admitted. ”

In addition, O’Hara talked about which wig Moira would have worn to the ceremony. “When it’s a serious moment and there’s no facase needed, Moira just let’s herself show,” said the comedy legend. Meanwhile, Dan Levy was asked if there is a Schitt’s Creek movie on the horizon. He reiterated that the finale and these Emmy wins were the best way the show could have ended — but he doesn’t necessarily discount a feature film for the Rose family.

“Many people have been asking this,” said Dan Levy.

Murphy chimed in, “It’s mostly been me!”

“If there ever is an idea that ever popped into my head [for a movie] worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freakin’ good at this point — because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye. So fingers crossed that we really get a good idea.”

Watch the full video of their backstage interview above.