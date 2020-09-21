Click to Skip Ad
‘Schitt’s Creek’s’ Dan Levy Recognizes Issa Rae & ‘Insecure’ In Accepting Emmy For Comedy Writing

Schitt’s Creek swept all seven comedy series categories during the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on ABC tonight. But Dan Levy, who won/shared four of them, used one of his acceptance speeches, for Writing for a Comedy Series, to highlight another praised comedy series, Insecure.

Issa Rae in 'Insecure'
HBO

Issa Rae’s HBO series is coming off one of its strongest seasons, and that was not lost on Levy.

“I want to recognize Issa Rae and the writers on Insecure for writing some of the funniest, most heartfelt television of the year,” he said.

Insecure was not nominated for writing this year but had a slew of Emmy nominations, including for comedy series and lead actress in a comedy series, Rae.

In his speech, Levy, recognized for writing the Schitt’s Creek series finale “Happy Ending”, also reflected on his journey on the show.

“Getting to write this show has been the greatest, most cathartic experience in my life,” he said.

