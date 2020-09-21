Catherine O’Hara Scores Second Career Emmy, Thanks Dan and Eugene Levy For Letting ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Character “Fully Be Her Ridiculous Self”

Catherine O’Hara won her second career Emmy Award on Sunday night. At the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the actress took home the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series prize. Her win was the first of many Schitt’s Creek wins for the night.

“Thank you to the members of the Television Academy for nominating me alongside these very cool women and for topping off this fine evening with this trophy,” she said upon receiving her award.

O’Hara stars in the PopTv comedy as the fashionable Rose family matriarch Moira Rose. She acts along side Annie Murphy, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy. During her acceptance speech O’Hara thanked the Levys for providing her with an opportunity to expand her career as an older actress.

“I will be forever grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for storing upon me the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to fully be her ridiculous self,” the 66 year-old actress said.

The Schitt’s Creek actress, who won her first Emmy in 1982 for SCTV Network 90, went on to thank the “beautiful” cast and crew members of the comedy series. She gave her hair and makeup team a shoutout, including lucky Bromhead and Ana Sorys, for transforming her into the sartorially intriguing Moira Rose.

O’Hara bested fellow nominees Dead to Me’s Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Insecure‘s Issa Rae , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan and Black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross.

Schitt’s Creek swept Sunday’s comedy categories with Eugene and Dan Levy winning outstanding lead actor and supporting actor in a comedy series, respectively, and Annie Murphy taking home the supporting actress in a comedy series win. The PopTv series, which came to an end in April, also won the awards for outstanding comedy series, outstanding directing and outstanding writing for a comedy series.

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards aired Sunday on ABC.