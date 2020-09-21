Annie Murphy Earns First Emmy Win For ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Supporting Role, Shares Pride For Starring In Show That “Stands For Love, Kindness, Inclusivity, Acceptance”

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards got a little bit Alexis Sunday night as Annie Murphy won her first Emmy. At the virtual ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Murphy received the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series honor for her work as Schitt’s Creek’s loveably ditzy Alexis Rose.

“The six years that I’ve spent working on this show have been the best six years of my entire life,” Murphy said upon receiving the prize.

In the Dan and Eugene Levy-created show, Murphy stars alongside the Levys and Catherine O’Hara as the struggling members of the disenfranchised Rose family. During her acceptance speech, Murphy thanked the show’s team and said that she can’t believe that she’s friends with Emmy-winning stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara.

The actress went on to say that she’s proud to have been involved in the decorated show.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a show that stands for love, kindness and inclusivity and acceptance,” Murphy said. “Those are things that we need more than ever right now.”

Murphy, bested fellow nominees The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alex Borstein and Marin Hinkle, The Good Place’s D’Arcy Carden, Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji and Glow‘s Betty Gilpin.

The actress’ Sunday night success adds to Schitt’s Creek’s Emmy honors. The Pop show, which came to an end in April, won the outstanding casting for a comedy series prize during the Creative Arts Emmys.

Schitt’s Creek’s also took home the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding writing for a comedy series and outstanding comedy series prizes.

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards aired Sunday on ABC.