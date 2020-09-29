Peacock Sets November Premiere Date For ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

This November, Saved By The Bell fans can have some Peacock with their turkey as the reboot of the beloved series is set to hit the NBC streaming service on Nov. 25.

With its premiere date announced Tuesday, the Saved By the Bell reboot follows California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) who gets into trouble for the state’s many underfunded high schools and proposes they send affected students to California’s highest-performing schools. Thus enter the iconic Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley are Mario Lopez are set to reprise original Saved By the Bell roles. Also rounding off the reboot cast are Josie Totah, Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli.

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. Saved By the Bell is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the teaser below.