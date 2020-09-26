“Save Lindsay” Ad Mocks Lindsay Graham’s Plea For Campaign Donations On “Hannity”

Click to Skip Ad
'The Comey Rule' Writer-Director Billy Ray: Q&A

Lindsay Graham
Sen. Lindsay Graham The Lincoln Project via Twitter

Twice on Thursday, Senator Lindsay Graham plead with Fox News viewers to help save his campaign for reelection. First on Fox & Friends then later on Hannity, the sitting Republican senator from South Carolina complained that he had been massively out-fundraised by his Democratic rival.

In tones that The Washington Post called “weepy,” Graham plead with Hannity’s viewers: “I’m getting overwhelmed. Help me. They’re killing me money-wise. Help me. You did last week. Help me again.”

Hannity quickly threw to commercial.

Graham’s Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison, soon tweeted the clip from Fox & Friends.

Then on Friday The Lincoln Project, a PAC run by a group of former and current Republicans working to defeat Donald Trump, unleashed an eviscerating ad mocking Graham and using his own words to fundraise for its cause.

“Every single hour in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham is violently out-fundraised,” the ad states, playing Sarah McLachlan’s song “Angel” over very extreme close-ups of Graham. The ad then continues, “But you can help stop the suffering.”

McLachlan’s song may be familiar to viewers of CNN, where it is often featured in longform television commercials for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The ad ends with a phone number and promises: “Pay now and you’ll get a picture of Lindsey Graham eating a hotdog.”

After dialing the phone number callers hear an audio version of the ad and then a pitch to donate — not to Graham, but to The Lincoln Project.

After releasing the ad, The Lincoln Project then began posting gleeful voice messages from callers.

It even retweeted a retweet from MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough.

