“Save Lindsay” Ad Mocks Lindsay Graham’s Plea For Campaign Donations On “Hannity”

Twice on Thursday, Senator Lindsay Graham plead with Fox News viewers to help save his campaign for reelection. First on Fox & Friends then later on Hannity, the sitting Republican senator from South Carolina complained that he had been massively out-fundraised by his Democratic rival.

In tones that The Washington Post called “weepy,” Graham plead with Hannity’s viewers: “I’m getting overwhelmed. Help me. They’re killing me money-wise. Help me. You did last week. Help me again.”

Hannity quickly threw to commercial.

Hahaha @LindseyGrahamSC is on hannity BEGGING for help! 😂 pic.twitter.com/oIjQ2DpRlZ — Angela Melini (@angelamelini) September 25, 2020

Graham’s Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison, soon tweeted the clip from Fox & Friends.

Anybody else get the sense that @LindseyGrahamSC just realized he's going to lose on November 3rd? pic.twitter.com/tdLlkdkhI2 — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) September 24, 2020

Then on Friday The Lincoln Project, a PAC run by a group of former and current Republicans working to defeat Donald Trump, unleashed an eviscerating ad mocking Graham and using his own words to fundraise for its cause.

“Every single hour in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham is violently out-fundraised,” the ad states, playing Sarah McLachlan’s song “Angel” over very extreme close-ups of Graham. The ad then continues, “But you can help stop the suffering.”

McLachlan’s song may be familiar to viewers of CNN, where it is often featured in longform television commercials for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The ad ends with a phone number and promises: “Pay now and you’ll get a picture of Lindsey Graham eating a hotdog.”

After dialing the phone number callers hear an audio version of the ad and then a pitch to donate — not to Graham, but to The Lincoln Project.

Every single hour in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham is being violently out-fundraised. But you can help stop the suffering. pic.twitter.com/9rDS5naJ4V — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 25, 2020

After releasing the ad, The Lincoln Project then began posting gleeful voice messages from callers.

Thank you for your support. Every little bit helps. #SaveLindsey pic.twitter.com/9mAy0MdqBD — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 25, 2020

It even retweeted a retweet from MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough.