‘Saturday Night Live’ To Return To Studio 8H In October

Saturday Night Live will be back in the studio for its 46th season next month.

The venerable NBC sketch comedy series will return on October 3 and will air live from Studio 8H in 30 Rock.

This comes nearly seven months since the show’s last in-studio appearance on March 7, hosted by Daniel Craig. The show pivoted to three at-home performances during the spring.

The show has generally premiered around the end of September or the start of October, meaning that season 46 will not be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The network didn’t give too much detail about the show’s return and whether there would be any audience, guest hosts or musical performances from the studio. One thing that could probably be expected is Maya Rudolph, in some form, playing Kamala Harris, while Jason Sudeikis recently teased that he’d be up for playing Joe Biden again.

SNL joins The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers in returning to 30 Rock at Rockefeller Center. Fallon has been back in the building for a number of weeks, while Meyers returned earlier this week.

However, unlike those shows, which are based around one host, SNL has a large cast. Featured player Ego Nwodim was upped to a repertory player for this upcoming season and she is part of a cast that in 2019/20 included Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang.

Many of the cast members have spent the last few months saying how they miss the studio. Kenan Thompson, the show’s longest-running cast member with 17 seasons under his belt, recently talked up missing the studio, while Colin Jost said that the pandemic made him appreciate more than ever the routine of working at the studio.

“I’ve been talking to [Michael] Che about it in general,” Jost told Howard Stern. “The COVID stuff has really affected how I feel about it because, you know, being away from people who make you laugh at work in that way for this long, really makes you appreciative of not only the job, but of the routine of being at work.”

Kyle Mooney also recent said that he misses being around other SNL cast members and said that the upcoming season would see the cast “try to do as close to the real thing” as possible.

Saturday Night Live is produced by Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios with Lorne Michaels as executive producer.