‘Saturday Night Live’: Peacock To Launch All 45 Seasons

The entire Saturday Night Live catalogue is finally heading to Peacock.

The streamer is set to launch all 45 seasons of the veteran sketch comedy series beginning October 1. This marks one of the first times that every season of the NBC show will be available in one place to watch.

Peacock currently airs a handful of episodes of SNL but it is largely best-of performances from the likes of John Belushi, Chris Farley, Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell. Hulu currently has seasons one through five and seasons 30 through 45, the most recent season.

The move comes ahead of the launch of season 46, hosted by Chris Rock with Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest, on October 3.