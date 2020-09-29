Sarah Silverman Sets First Podcast With Kast Media

EXCLUSIVE: Kast Media is partnering with Sarah Silverman to launch her first podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast. It will debut October 8 and be available on all platforms.

As a leader in multi-channel shows, inclusive of video simulcast episodes on YouTube, Kast Media is focused on creating shows that entertain, inform and inspire by amplifying conversations and stories through the podcasts they develop.

“We’re incredibly excited to have the uniquely compelling and powerful voice of Sarah Silverman joining Kast and believe this show will bring both a fun and uniquely important perspective to the industry,” Kast CEO Colin Thomson said.

Featuring Silverman’s signature comedic timing, the podcasts will tackle topics ranging from her personal life to societal issues, politics and current events.

“I decided to start a podcast because I believe it’s important to get in on these things late,” Silverman said.

Silverman will welcome listener voicemails with no topic off limits.

Oh shit it’s true https://t.co/JVXNHfhAjq — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 29, 2020

Silverman’s career has gone from being a stand-up comedian (including winning an Emmy Award for her HBO Special We are Miracles), to television star with the Emmy-nominated The Sarah Silverman Program and recent Hulu series I Love You, America. She has also appeared in movies including Wreck-It Ralph, Battle of the Sexes and Popstar.

Silverman is repped by UTA, Amy Zvi at Thruline and Ziffren Law.