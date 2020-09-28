Samuel L. Jackson’s Slavery Series ‘Enslaved’ Sold To 130 Territories By Fremantle

Samuel L. Jackson’s CBC/Epix slavery series Enslaved: The Lost History Of The Transatlantic Slave Trade has gone global after its premiere in the U.S. earlier this month.

Fremantle has sold the show to 130 territories, including HISTOIRE TV (France), HISTORY (Germany), Movistar+ and RTVE (Spain), HBO Portugal (Portugal), BBC Earth (Poland), Discovery Film and Spektrum (Eastern Europe), Cosmote (Greece), BBC Persian (MENA), National Geographic (Latin America), M-Net (Africa, South Africa) and Cable & Wireless (Caribbean). The deals follows BBC Two picking up UK rights last month.

Enslaved sheds new light on 400 years of human trafficking after millions of Africans were shipped to the Americas by Western European slave traders. The show has used new diving technology to locate and examine sunken slave ships in the UK, the Caribbean and Florida, retrieving information and underwater artifacts that help reveal more about the transatlantic slave trade.

Enslaved is a Canada/UK co-production between Toronto-based Associated Producers and London-based Cornelia Street Productions in association with CBC and Epix in the U.S. Anonymous Content and UppiTV, Samuel and LaTanya Jackson’s television production company, are also associated.

The series is directed by Simcha Jacobovici. It is executive produced by Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Eli Selden, Rob Lee, Simcha Jacobovici, Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper and Yaron Niski. Producers are Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper and Felix Golubev.