Samuel L. Jackson To Reprise Nick Fury Role In Marvel Series In The Works At Disney+

By Denise Petski, Nellie Andreeva

Samuel-L-Jackson-as-Nick-Fury
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury Disney/Marvel

Disney+ is developing a new Marvel series with Samuel L. Jackson attached to reprise his role of Nick Fury, sources confirmed to Deadline.

The project is in its early stages and details are being kept under wraps, but we’re told Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) will write and executive produce, and Marvel Studios will produce.

If the project is ordered to series, it would be Jackson’s first series regular television role.

Jackson signed a nine-film contract to portray Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His first appearance as the character came in 2008’s Iron Man. He has appeared in multiple films since, most recently in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel. He also recurred as the character in ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

His other recent credits include the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Snakes on a Plane, Unbreakable and its followup Glass, and Coach Carter.

Bradstreet most recently served as aa writer and executive producer on the Emmy-winning USA Network series Mr. Robot.

Variety was first to report the news.

