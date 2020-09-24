Samantha Kirby Yoh Joins UTA As Music Co-Head

Former WME Head of East Coast Music Samantha Kirby Yoh has joined UTA Music as co-head. She’ll work together with David Zedeck in leading the firm’s worldwide music operations.

“Sam and David see eye-to-eye on how to build a great music business and will be strong partners in leading UTA Music,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “We have long admired Sam’s success working with unique and powerful artists, and we’re thrilled she has chosen to join us. “Under their leadership, UTA Music will continue to bring innovative ideas, unparalleled service and collaboration into the lives of artists.”

Natalia Nastaskin will continue on in her role as General Manager of the UTA Global Music Group.

At WME, Kirby Yoh was responsible for overseeing the New York music department and a roster of clients, including Bjork, Rosalia, LCD Soundsystem, Florence & the Machine, FKA twigs, Grimes, Alicia Keys, James Blake, MIA, Moses Sumney, Channel Tres, Banks, St Vincent, Massive Attack and The Chemical Brothers. She was known for expanding their businesses into new areas of media and creative brand partnerships. Prior to that, Kirby Yoh was an agent at Evolution Talent.

“I am excited to join UTA as they continue to build out their music department to meet, protect and amplify the creativity of the artists they represent,” said Kirby Yoh. “UTA is at the vanguard of investing and sourcing incredibly innovative opportunities for their artists. Additionally, I’ve watched with great respect as UTA moves clearly with their intentions to better our music community, becoming leaders in diversity, equity and inclusion. I look forward to partnering with David Zedeck, a friend for more than 20 years and one of the most talented agents and leaders in music. I’m thrilled to get to work.”

As a leader in diversity and inclusion, Kirby Yoh is a founding member of “She Is The Music” which focuses on increasing the number of women working in the global music industry, and sits on the advisory board of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which works to increase diversity in the entertainment industry. She also co-founded “Noise for Now,” which connects performers to organizations fighting for reproductive rights.

“There are few agents in music more inventive, collaborative or dynamic than Sam and I’m excited she’s agreed to join UTA,” said Zedeck. “We’ve been colleagues and friends for over two decades and there’s no one I’d rather share the responsibility of running our music business with. She’s someone I admire and respect tremendously. She’ll bring a unique perspective and outstanding taste to the role, and I look forward to a partnership focused on continuing to build UTA Music into the industry leader.”