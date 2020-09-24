Sabrina Jalees Parents Comedy In The Works At ABC

Click to Skip Ad
ABC has put in development a multi-camera parents comedy from Sabrina Jalees (Carol’s Second Act) and 20th Television.

Written by Jalees, the Untitled Sabrina Jalees project follows first-time-parents Sam and Bertie, whose lives take a turn when Alex (their spontaneous biological-donor-daddy) pays them a visit and unexpectedly becomes a part of their lives.

Jalees executive produces with Sam Saifer. 20 Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio.

Toronto native Jalees got her start on Canadian shows such as Much Music’s Video On Trial and YTV’s In Real Life. As an actor, she most recently played the series regular role of Dr. Lexie Gillani on CBS’ Carol’s Second Act. Her previous credits include consulting producer on Big Mouth and Human Resources for Netflix, executive story editor on Search Party and ABC’s The Mayor and consulting producer on Human Resources. As a stand-up she’s toured North America, England, South Africa, and performed at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival several times. She also has appeared on Flashpoint, Lifetime’s Mom at Sixteen, and in a guest role on Amazon’s Emmy-winning series Transparent, among others.

Jalees is repped by WME, Mosaic, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

