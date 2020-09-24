Click to Skip Ad
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney In Surprise Takeover Bid For UK Soccer Club Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds
The Hitman's Bodyguard Lionsgate

In a surprising move, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator and actor Rob McElhenney have made a bid for Welsh soccer club Wrexham, which plies its trade in the fifth tier of the English football league system.

According to reports, the Hollywood duo will put forward their vision for the fan-owned club at a special general meeting. Members recently voted overwhelmingly for talks to proceed.

Soon after news of the potential takeover broke, Reynolds tweeted about the Welsh town.

 

The deal would see the purchase of the National League club for a “nominal sum” but also an immediate investment of £2M ($2.5M). Wrexham FC Trust director Spencer Harris said a vote on the outcome would be likely “in weeks rather than months”.

Last month, Reynolds’ Aviation Gin line sold to Diageo for $610M.

As the BBC has reported, this wouldn’t be the first time Hollywood stars have become involved with a Welsh club. In 2016, Mindy Kaling was revealed as being among the stakeholders in an American consortium that purchased a controlling stake in Swansea City.

