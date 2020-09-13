Ryan Reynolds Confirms ‘Red Notice’ Production Restart, Shares COVID-19 Nose Swab Test Experience

Ryan Reynolds is finally back to work, after a COVID-19 nose swab test, that is.

The Deadpool actor tweeted that he has returned to production for his upcoming film Red Notice. Reynolds shared photos of him undergoing the dreaded coronavirus nose swab test on Saturday.

“The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over,” he joked. “No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first.”

Reynold’s tweets and photos come nearly six months after Netflix announced that it would halt production for Red Notice, a global heist film also starring Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. Netflix brought the film’s production to a sudden stop due to coronavirus concerns.

On Wednesday Reynold’s co-star Gadot also shared a similar social media post, confirming that Red Notice production is up and running once again. Writing that she too is “getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set,” Gadot posted pictures of her wearing an “Après Corona” shirt and getting her nose swabbed.

“Prep looks a little different now #staysafe,” she wrote.

