Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Prom’ Sets December Release Date For Netflix Bow

Director Ryan Murphy and Netflix have announced the premiere date for The Prom.

“On December 11, let Netflix take you to the Prom you didn’t get this year,” Murphy said on Instagram, adorning his post with a neon sign highlighting its cast, including Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington.

The Prom debuted as a Broadway play in 2018. It tells the tale of four Broadway actors who visit an Indiana town to help out a lesbian student barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom.

The film will be Murphy’s first under his new deal with Netflix, which snapped him up after he left Fox.

EARLIER: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix project The Prom has begun a quick bit of shooting in Los Angeles, one of the few film restarts in a city still struggling to rebound from the pandemic.

The small shoot will allegedly involve less than a day and consists mainly of pick-up shots for continuity. Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and James Corden will not be involved in this new shoot, a source with knowledge of the production tells Deadline

This is one of the two projects that Ted Sarandos mentioned last week on the earnings call as filming in Los Angeles. The project will continue at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.