Ryan Murphy’s ‘9-1-1’, ‘Lone Star’, ‘Impeachment: ACS’ & ‘Pose’ Set Tentative Production Start Dates

EXCLUSIVE: Four Ryan Murphy Production series are gearing up to go back to production: flagship Fox drama 9-1-1, breakout spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, as well as FX’s award-winning Pose and Impeachment, the latest installment in the American Crime Story franchise.

The news comes on the heels of a strong launch for Murphy’s latest series, the One Few Over a Cuckoo’s Next prequel Ratched at Netflix. Murphy over the weekend posted a slew of Netflix graphics showing Ratched‘s No.1 ranking in various territories, followed by an image of a Netflix notification that the drama starring Sarah Paulson was thew streamer’s most popular show in the world on its third day of release, Sept. 20. 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are all produced by 20th Television, Ratched, Pose and American Crime Story by Touchstone Television, both units of Disney TV Studios.

Pose

I hear 9-1-1 is currently slated to begin filming its fourth season Oct. 5, 9-1-1: Lone Star is targeting an Oct. 12 Season 2 start. Pose, whose third season shut down production in mid-March amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic, is looking to resume filming Oct. 7. Impeachment: ACS, which was about to start shooting when the pandemic hit, is on track for an Oct. 13 start. As is the case with any production during COVID, the dates are tentative and subject to change. 20th TV and Touchstone TV declined comment.

Murphy already has done some filming with COVID safety protocols; this summer he finished his star-studded Netflix film Prom, which had a few days left when when shooting was suspended in March.

Fox in May announced a pandemic-proof fall schedule comprised mostly with already finished series; 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are set to lead the network’s return to regular programming in January, if not sooner. All series face challenges as they adapt their content to filming during a pandemic, with Pose’s massive and elaborate ballroom scenes, a staple of the show, among the most difficult tasks to accomplish under the current circumstances. Impeachment: American Crime Story, once slated to debut before the November election, was about to start production when the pandemic delayed its start in March. The series, which chronicles the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, co-stars Paulson as Linda Tripp.