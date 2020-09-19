Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was “Just Awesome,” Bill Maher Says; RBG’s Death News Came As ‘Real Time’ Was Taping Tonight

“That is very sad news,” said Bill Maher tonight as the nation and the world learned of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In front of a coronavirus socially distanced live audience on Friday, the Real Time host and his panel were informed of the passing from metastatic pancreatic cancer of the 87-year old trailblazer as they were in the middle of filming tonight’s show.

HBO posted a clip on social media of Maher and panelists Tim Miller and Trae Crowder reacting in true real time to the death of the icon known as the Notorious RBG to many:

Tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher also features interviews with Donald Trump’s former legal bagman Michael Cohen and the pertinacious Jane Fonda. No word on whether Disloyal: A Memoir author Cohen will weigh in on Ginsburg’s death> However, long time liberal activist, Oscar winner, and Grace and Frankie star Fonda certainly does in her one-on-one with Maher, I hear.

The second woman to sit on the SCOTUS, avowed liberal Ginsburg was jokingly called the last hope of the Republic over the past years since Donald Trump became POTUS. Appointed by Bill Clinton back in 1993, the advocate and legal scholar was renowned for her dry wit and piercing court opinions, whether in the majority or the minority.

Lauded outside legal and political circle too, Harvard educated Ginsburg was the star of the Sundance debuting and Oscar nomination RBG documentary. The long serving Associate Justice was also subject of the 2018 bio-drama On the Basis of Sex with Felicity Jones portraying a RBG’s early career.