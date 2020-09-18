Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies: Supreme Court Justice Was 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the senior liberal voice on the high court and a lifelong advocate of women’s equality, has died. She was 87.

The court said that she died of metastatic pancreatic cancer on Friday evening at her home in Washington, D.C., where she was surrounded by her family. Ginsburg had announced over the summer that she had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment, but she said that she would “remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

According to NPR, just days before her death, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” she said.

Chief Justice John Roberts said, “Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg was confirmed to the Supreme Court in 1993, the first of President Bill Clinton’s two nominees.

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG,” Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter.

In recent years, Ginsburg, the second woman on the court, had obtained an iconic stature, the subject of an Oscar nominated documentary and a feature film last year. She obtained an iconic nickname, Notorious RBG, which reflected her status as a career-long champion of women’s equality.

Her death likely will set up another confirmation battle on the eve of an election.

Ginsburg was the senior liberal justice on the court and, if President Donald Trump is able to fill the vacancy, it would solidify the court’s conservative majority 6-3. Trump already has named two justices to the court, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to consider Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, arguing that the nomination should wait because the vacancy occurred during an election year. But McConnell has indicated that should a vacancy occur this year, he would move it forward.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on Twitter, mirroring a statement that McConnell gave in 2016.

Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1933. She graduated from Cornell University in 1954. She started law school at Harvard University, but transferred to Columbia.

As an attorney, she was director of the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union in the 1970s and brought a series of cases that made it to the Supreme Court, challenging sex discrimination in federal laws. Her plaintiffs in some cases were men, but the cases pointed to the differences in treatment between genders when it came to obtaining such things as tax deductions and Social Security benefits.

“The words of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause — ‘nor shall any state deny to any person the equal protection of the laws.’ Well that word, ‘any person,’ covers women as well as men. And the Supreme Court woke up to that reality in 1971,” Ginsburg said in an interview with NPR.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter nominated Ginsburg to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Ginsburg was survived by her two children Jane Carol Ginsburg and James Steven Ginsburg, along with four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one great grandchild. Her husband, Martin Ginsburg, died in 2010.

The court said that a private interment service would be held at Arlington National Cemetery.