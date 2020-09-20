RuPaul Takes Home Fifth Outstanding Host Emmy, Dedicates Win To Late ‘Drag Race’ Contestant Chi Chi DeVayne

RuPaul has scored his fifth consecutive win for his hosting work on RuPual’s Drag Race at the Creative Arts Emmys. Upon receiving the honor during Saturday’s virtual ceremony, the RuPaul’s Drag Race host brought attention to a political message he wants to share.

“Tonight the only political statement I want to make is this: lovee,” he said. “Love for our LGBT brother and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens and love for the United States of America.”

The now five-time Emmy winner continued his acceptance speech urging his fans and viewers to vote.

“The time has come for you to vote for your lives,” he said.

Saturday’s win comes after season 12 of VH1’s popular drag queen competition show faced a number of unprecedented issues, from the disqualification of one its contestants to the the abrupt production shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RuPaul’s Emmy success also comes after the RuPaul’s Drag Race community lost former contestant Chi Chi DeVayne. The drag queen, whose real name was Zavion Davenport died of pneumonia in August. He was 34.

“I’d like to dedicate this Emmy to one of my girls, Chi Chi DeVayne. May you rest in power and perfection.”

RuPaul bested fellow nominees Nailed It’s Nicole Byer, Making It’s Amy Poehler and NIck Offerman and Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio. Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness and Shark Tank‘s Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec were also up for the award.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has won additional awards at the Television Academy awards for outstanding casting, editing, contemporary hairstyling and makeup.