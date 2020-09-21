RuPaul Says “Don’t Give Up On Love” As ‘Drag Race’ Scoops Third Consecutive Reality Win

“Don’t give up on love” – that was the message from RuPaul, whose long-running reality series Drag Race sashayed away with its third consecutive major Emmy win.

RuPaul’s Drag Race beat The Masked Singer, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice to win the Outstanding Competition Program at tonight’s Emmys.

“We love making television, it’s an honor to make television. All the kids get to tell their stories on our show, it’s beautiful. A special note to the viewer, I know how you feel right now, just know you are loved, don’t give up on love, believe in love,” RuPaul Charles said.

The win sees the VH1 series, which was renewed for its 13th season in August, come close to The Voice’s four wins.

The show, which sees drag queens compete to become ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’, already saw Charles win his fifth consecutive win for hosting at the Creative Arts Emmys last night.

During the Creative Arts Emmys, Charles shared a similar message. “Tonight the only political statement I want to make is this: love,” he said. “Love for our LGBT brother and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens and love for the United States of America.”

Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel introduced the category with one of the few direct hits on former Apprentice host Donald Trump. “Past losers of this category have gone on to be President of the United States,” he joked.